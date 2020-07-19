15112 E VERMILLION Drive

Amenities

Exquisite furnishings! Spectacular city lights and mountains surround the entry to Eagle Mountain Golf Club, the private gated community where you'll find this immaculate home. Spacious great room plan with fireplace in living room & dining with dramatic bay window overlooking the pool. Breakfast bar opens to gourmet kitchen with bright eating nook and pantry. Large master suite overlooks the tranquil rear yard. Guest suite with sitting area & private courtyard entry. Tile in all the right places; carpeted bedrooms. Third bedroom plus third full bath. Huge covered patio & outdoor patios around pool make every day a vacation! Guard-gated for privacy & security; walk to golf clubhouse & practice facilities.