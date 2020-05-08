All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard

15051 North El Pueblo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15051 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home located in a quiet community, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, 2 car garage, fenced, lots of tile, carpet in bedrooms only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have any available units?
15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have?
Some of 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

