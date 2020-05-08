Rent Calculator
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard
15051 North El Pueblo Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
15051 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home located in a quiet community, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, 2 car garage, fenced, lots of tile, carpet in bedrooms only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have any available units?
15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have?
Some of 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15051 N EL PUEBLO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
