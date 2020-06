Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Unbeatable location and views! Looking for a FURNISHED 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a huge loft? Plenty of room for friends and family to gather and not be on top of each other? Private balconies with mountain and sunset views from EVERY bedroom? Guard gated community? Golf course you can walk to? Community pool and spa a few doors down? Then this is is!!!! This 2500 sqft home is right on the border of Scottsdale/Fountain Hills so you're close to both communities. Nestled in Eagle Mountain Golf Community with quiet paths for walking/hiking. Available April 1st, 2020.