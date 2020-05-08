All apartments in Fountain Hills
14004 N SUSSEX Place
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

14004 N SUSSEX Place

14004 Sussex Place · No Longer Available
Location

14004 Sussex Place, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy gatherings in this single-story immaculate home in Fountain Hills! Inspire your inner chef in the updated kitchen with its stainless appliances, granite counters and abundant cabinetry! Entertaining is easy in the vaulted great room with focal brick fireplace and hearth. The enclosed Arizona room extends the living space to provide plenty of space for work, study or relaxation for everyone. The generously sized master bedroom is a sanctuary unto itself with an ensuite bath & walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms, an updated bathroom & a side-load garage round out this beautiful home. Exterior is freshly painted. Centrally located, this home benefits from a short commute to schools, shopping, parks and our famous fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14004 N SUSSEX Place have any available units?
14004 N SUSSEX Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14004 N SUSSEX Place have?
Some of 14004 N SUSSEX Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14004 N SUSSEX Place currently offering any rent specials?
14004 N SUSSEX Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14004 N SUSSEX Place pet-friendly?
No, 14004 N SUSSEX Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14004 N SUSSEX Place offer parking?
Yes, 14004 N SUSSEX Place offers parking.
Does 14004 N SUSSEX Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14004 N SUSSEX Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14004 N SUSSEX Place have a pool?
No, 14004 N SUSSEX Place does not have a pool.
Does 14004 N SUSSEX Place have accessible units?
No, 14004 N SUSSEX Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14004 N SUSSEX Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14004 N SUSSEX Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14004 N SUSSEX Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14004 N SUSSEX Place does not have units with air conditioning.

