13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A

Amenities

carport fireplace courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fed9ba90d5 ---- Intimate 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Fountain Hills Has Private, Fenced Courtyard! Maintenance on Mature Landscaping Included. Oversized Kitchen Has White Appliances, Kitchen Island & Tons of Cabinet Space. Both Rooms Have Tons of Room for Everything. Private Entry into Home from Carport w/ Laundry Area & Extra Storage. Please Note: Fireplace Cannot be Used.



Application fee $45 per adult; nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.6% nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military Dryer