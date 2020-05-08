All apartments in Fountain Hills
13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A

13831 North Kendall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13831 North Kendall Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

carport
fireplace
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fed9ba90d5 ---- Intimate 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Fountain Hills Has Private, Fenced Courtyard! Maintenance on Mature Landscaping Included. Oversized Kitchen Has White Appliances, Kitchen Island & Tons of Cabinet Space. Both Rooms Have Tons of Room for Everything. Private Entry into Home from Carport w/ Laundry Area & Extra Storage. Please Note: Fireplace Cannot be Used.

Application fee $45 per adult; nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.6% nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A have any available units?
13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A have?
Some of 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A's amenities include carport, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A offers parking.
Does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A have a pool?
No, 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 13831 N Kendall Dr Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
