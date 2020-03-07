12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard

Amenities

Luxury Plaza Waterfront Condominium, by the fountain, in the Heart of Fountain Hills & only minutes from Scottsdale! Beautifully furnished home is located above the retail space near shops and dining. Features include upscale furnishings, open floor-plan, 14 ft ceilings, and two spacious master bedroom suites, both with King beds. Custom paint, plantation shutters, granite countertops, gas stove, two-way fireplace. Building includes a fitness room, secure entry with visual intercom, an elevator and two underground parking spaces. Enjoy local shopping, restaurants, galleries, hiking/biking trails, scenic driving, golf courses such as Eagle Mountain, SunRidge Canyon and Desert Canyon..Upscale fitness amenities available at Peaks Athletic Club offering pool, sauna, aerobics and more.