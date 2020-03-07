All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard

12625 North Saguaro Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

12625 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Luxury Plaza Waterfront Condominium, by the fountain, in the Heart of Fountain Hills & only minutes from Scottsdale! Beautifully furnished home is located above the retail space near shops and dining. Features include upscale furnishings, open floor-plan, 14 ft ceilings, and two spacious master bedroom suites, both with King beds. Custom paint, plantation shutters, granite countertops, gas stove, two-way fireplace. Building includes a fitness room, secure entry with visual intercom, an elevator and two underground parking spaces. Enjoy local shopping, restaurants, galleries, hiking/biking trails, scenic driving, golf courses such as Eagle Mountain, SunRidge Canyon and Desert Canyon..Upscale fitness amenities available at Peaks Athletic Club offering pool, sauna, aerobics and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard have any available units?
12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard have?
Some of 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 12625 N SAGUARO Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College