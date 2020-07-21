Rent Calculator
11206 N TELLER Drive
11206 N TELLER Drive
11206 North Teller Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11206 North Teller Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great family home. All tile and wood flooring. Two fireplaces- one in the living room and one in master bedroom. Pool and spa. Large over-sized 3 car garage, could possibly park 5 vehicles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11206 N TELLER Drive have any available units?
11206 N TELLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fountain Hills, AZ
.
What amenities does 11206 N TELLER Drive have?
Some of 11206 N TELLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11206 N TELLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11206 N TELLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11206 N TELLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11206 N TELLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills
.
Does 11206 N TELLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11206 N TELLER Drive offers parking.
Does 11206 N TELLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11206 N TELLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11206 N TELLER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11206 N TELLER Drive has a pool.
Does 11206 N TELLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 11206 N TELLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11206 N TELLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11206 N TELLER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11206 N TELLER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11206 N TELLER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
