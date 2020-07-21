All apartments in Fountain Hills
11206 N TELLER Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:08 AM

11206 N TELLER Drive

11206 North Teller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11206 North Teller Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great family home. All tile and wood flooring. Two fireplaces- one in the living room and one in master bedroom. Pool and spa. Large over-sized 3 car garage, could possibly park 5 vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

