Fountain Hills, AZ
11064 N GARLAND Circle
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

11064 N GARLAND Circle

11064 North Garland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11064 North Garland Circle, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rental home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large hillside location offers privacy, mountain views and backs to a large arroyo. Travertine floors with carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has a separate office/library w/built-in desk, bookshelves and cabinets. Kitchen has all appliances and granite counters, wood cabinets and walk-in pantry. 2 additional bedrooms with a hall bathroom. Family room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sky lights. Large backyard with mature landscape. Available after 5/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11064 N GARLAND Circle have any available units?
11064 N GARLAND Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 11064 N GARLAND Circle have?
Some of 11064 N GARLAND Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11064 N GARLAND Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11064 N GARLAND Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11064 N GARLAND Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11064 N GARLAND Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 11064 N GARLAND Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11064 N GARLAND Circle offers parking.
Does 11064 N GARLAND Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11064 N GARLAND Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11064 N GARLAND Circle have a pool?
No, 11064 N GARLAND Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11064 N GARLAND Circle have accessible units?
No, 11064 N GARLAND Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11064 N GARLAND Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11064 N GARLAND Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11064 N GARLAND Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11064 N GARLAND Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
