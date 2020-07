Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW AS A YEARLY RENTAL. This cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom FULLY FURNISHED unit is located in the 55+ community of Casita Hermosa in Florence. This unit comes with everything you need. Just bring your clothes and fill the fridge, and you're ready to go! Community amenities are available - pool, golf... come enjoy the oasis! No Application Fee.