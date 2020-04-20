All apartments in Florence
Find more places like 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence, AZ
/
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court

6566 West Mockingbird Court · (480) 213-7332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florence
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6566 West Mockingbird Court, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Beautiful Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch vacation home that boasts luxury living in a 55+ golf community with ample amenities to suit the active lifestyle. This open floor plan offers 1,381 square feet, private master bedroom suite, second bedroom for guest, walk-in closet, tile floor in entry, kitchen, laundry and guest bath, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen. This fully furnished and landscaped home also includes a comfortable outdoor living space and BBQ where you can enjoy those beautiful Arizona sunsets. You will also have the full use of the Sun City community center which includes both an indoor and outdoor pool, full gym, exercise studio, an array of fitness classes, 21 different charter clubs including; bocce and pickle ball, arts and crafts, and many more activities for everyone! In addition, Sun City living provides a beautiful 18 hole Troon golf course. After a round of golf you can enjoy a relaxing break in one of the two swimming pools, spas, or saunas. If that's not enough, book a reservation with one of the wonderfully talented massage therapists.

Owner prefers a three month rental, however may accommodate a shorter term at owners discretion (one month minimum). Tenant responsible for one time $25 fee for transfer/registration for Sun City Community use pass/card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court have any available units?
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court have?
Some of 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court currently offering any rent specials?
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court pet-friendly?
No, 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court offer parking?
No, 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court does not offer parking.
Does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court have a pool?
Yes, 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court has a pool.
Does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court have accessible units?
No, 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence 2 BedroomsFlorence Apartments with Parking
Florence Apartments with PoolFlorence Dog Friendly Apartments
Florence Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Apache Junction, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity