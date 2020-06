Amenities

Prestigious Anthem Community now has this stylish fully firnished Quartz model available. Manicured lawn in front and back. Beautiful custom pool just off of the fully extended covered patio. This home has 5 BR's with three as Master BR suites. One Bedroom suite is located on lower level. Formal Living room and dining room. All closets are walk-in throughout the house. Large walk-in pantry and extra storage closet. It is a cook's dream kitchen, full kitchen island with large pot rack. Plenty of windows to capture natural lighting. Custom flooring throughout the downstairs. Large full loft with four bedrooms on second level. Home furnished with 7.1 CH surround sound speakers. This home has a three car garage.