Florence, AZ
3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard

3721 North Florence Boulevard · (520) 709-6111
Location

3721 North Florence Boulevard, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning fully furnished home located on the Florence Gardens golf course - the back yard is large and the perfect space for entertaining or simply relaxing outside, either by getting some sun in the summer, or enjoying a small fire in the winter. As you enter the home you are greeted with large vaulted ceilings and a stunning sky light that brings so much natural light into the home, your house plants will thank you! The kitchen has no shortage of cabinet space and stunning stainless steal appliances. At the end of the hall you will find the two bedrooms, and a guest bathroom! The master bedroom is stunning and lets in just enough natural light to make it feel warm and inviting! - Master bathroom has a walk in shower and room to spare!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard have any available units?
3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard have?
Some of 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard's amenities include stainless steel, fireplace, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
