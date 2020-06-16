3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard

Amenities

Stunning fully furnished home located on the Florence Gardens golf course - the back yard is large and the perfect space for entertaining or simply relaxing outside, either by getting some sun in the summer, or enjoying a small fire in the winter. As you enter the home you are greeted with large vaulted ceilings and a stunning sky light that brings so much natural light into the home, your house plants will thank you! The kitchen has no shortage of cabinet space and stunning stainless steal appliances. At the end of the hall you will find the two bedrooms, and a guest bathroom! The master bedroom is stunning and lets in just enough natural light to make it feel warm and inviting! - Master bathroom has a walk in shower and room to spare!