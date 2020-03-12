All apartments in Flagstaff
1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage

1448 East Mackenzie Drive · (415) 425-3332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Flagstaff
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1448 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

500 Square Ft Upstairs Guest House, with Balcony, French Doors and Separate Entrance. Great Opportunity for College Student! The location is just minutes from NAU, and the Community College, and a quick 5 minutes to Historic Downtown Flagstaff. Tenant has Parking in Main House Garage on a Rotational Basis. All Appliances included and Laundry Privileges in Main House. Tenant pays 1/5 of Main House and Guest House utilities. Give us a Call to View this Beautiful Property.
Tenant pays 1/5 of Main House and Guest House Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage have any available units?
1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage have?
Some of 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage does offer parking.
Does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage have a pool?
No, 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage have accessible units?
No, 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage has units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage does not have units with air conditioning.
