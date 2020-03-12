1448 Mackenzie Dr, Garage

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

500 Square Ft Upstairs Guest House, with Balcony, French Doors and Separate Entrance. Great Opportunity for College Student! The location is just minutes from NAU, and the Community College, and a quick 5 minutes to Historic Downtown Flagstaff. Tenant has Parking in Main House Garage on a Rotational Basis. All Appliances included and Laundry Privileges in Main House. Tenant pays 1/5 of Main House and Guest House utilities. Give us a Call to View this Beautiful Property.

Tenant pays 1/5 of Main House and Guest House Utilities.