boulder ridge
75 Apartments for rent in Boulder Ridge, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Unit Available
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
814 sqft
Prestigious Flagstaff apartments in a prime location. Air conditioning, washer and dryer, dual pane windows and allergy-free wood-style floors. Pet-friendly complex with playground, fitness center, heated pool and bark park.
1 Unit Available
Country Club Terrace
5404 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We would like to welcome you to Country Club Terrace Apartments and to become one of our beloved community members.
1 Unit Available
Country Club Meadows
5303 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
670 sqft
See why we were voted BEST OF FLAG! We have ONE remaining 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom apartment available for a July move in! This unit was recently renovated with heating and air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
5250 East Cortland Boulevard
5250 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
607 sqft
Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments make great use of the 607 sq ft with a breakfast bar leading to the kitchen and his and hers closets in the bedroom! Our community is located just minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, the Flagstaff Athletic Club, with
Results within 1 mile of Boulder Ridge
8 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
34 Units Available
Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1158 sqft
Modern community with washer and dryer on premises, TV lounge, park and fire pit. Gated for extra security. Close to downtown Flagstaff, shopping and dining venues. Short-term lease is available.
1 Unit Available
2735 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 64
2735 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
2 Bed, 2 bath, FULLY FURNISHED condo in the Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. Each bedroom has a queen size bed. The master bedroom has access to a small private deck.
1 Unit Available
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233
2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft.
1 Unit Available
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 2060
4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1336 sqft
4343 E Soliere Ave.
1 Unit Available
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14
2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club.
1 Unit Available
6216 Mountain Oaks Dr
6216 East Mountain Oaks Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1720 sqft
6216 Mountain Oaks Dr Available 07/26/20 Incredible 3 bedroom town house on Mountain Oaks! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Country Club townhouse located in the desirable Mountain Oaks subdivision.
1 Unit Available
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569
2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill.
1 Unit Available
2860 Fairview
2860 North Fairview Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
2860 Fairview Available 08/07/20 HOLY COW LOOK AT THIS TOWNHOUSE!!! - 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom not far from Continental Golf Course! Large 1 car garage, two decks, and stackable washer and dryer. Sorry no pets! (RLNE5907124)
Results within 5 miles of Boulder Ridge
21 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
5 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
1 Unit Available
1384 E MacKenzie Drive
1384 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1605 sqft
1384 E MacKenzie Drive Available 08/01/20 Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom freestanding home within Rio Homes - This is one of the only freestanding homes in Rio homes (no adjoining unit).
1 Unit Available
1401 N Fourth St 8-2
1401 North 4th Street, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1287 sqft
Unit 8-2 Available 11/01/20 3 Bedroom Ground Floor Summit Park Condo - Property Id: 81092 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81092 Property Id 81092 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5784364)
1 Unit Available
2344 N Earle Drive
2344 North Earle Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1810 sqft
2344 N Earle Drive Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Townhome for Rent! - Fully Furnished 3bd/2.5 bath townhome with a separate family & living Room.
1 Unit Available
515 Beal Road
515 West Beal Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1317 sqft
515 Beal Road Available 08/01/20 Coconino Estates Home For Rent! - This is the one you've been waiting for! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1317 square foot home in Coconino Estates. Beautiful yard, 1 car garage, close to downtown and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1389 E Mackenzie Dr
1389 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
West Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Studio Above Garage, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1500.
1 Unit Available
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio
1396 East Scarlet Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623 Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio. Plenty of parking around unit.
1 Unit Available
409 E. Cherry, #1
409 East Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Downtown Townhouse close to everything - stop by and take a look. (RLNE5909684)
1 Unit Available
518 N. Agassiz St.
518 North Agassiz Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1350 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1350 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
2450 Whispering Pines
2450 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1864 sqft
Wonderful end unit townhouse along the golf course - Wonderful end unit town home along the golf course. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town house has split floor plan with the master on the ground level and the 2 other bedrooms up stairs.