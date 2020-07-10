Amenities

1100 E. Sterling Lane Available 08/10/20 Charming Pinnacle Pines Home! - Very well maintained home in the Pinnacle Pines subdivision of Flagstaff! This multi-level home features tall, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous entryway, and an open floorplan. Complete with spacious bedrooms that each have their own beautifully done bathroom. The pride taken in this property shows throughout. Home is equipped with refridgerated air!



Enjoy your favorite beverage on the back patio amongst the towering pine trees that Flagstaff is known for. Access to hiking trails are just feet away!



Centrally located with ease of access to I-17, the airport, NAU & CCC.



**Not ideal for pets, as there is no fenced yard. Pets upon approval by owner only!!

*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



