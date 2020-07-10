All apartments in Flagstaff
1100 E. Sterling Lane

1100 East Sterling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1100 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Pinacle Pines

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1100 E. Sterling Lane Available 08/10/20 Charming Pinnacle Pines Home! - Very well maintained home in the Pinnacle Pines subdivision of Flagstaff! This multi-level home features tall, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous entryway, and an open floorplan. Complete with spacious bedrooms that each have their own beautifully done bathroom. The pride taken in this property shows throughout. Home is equipped with refridgerated air!

Enjoy your favorite beverage on the back patio amongst the towering pine trees that Flagstaff is known for. Access to hiking trails are just feet away!

Centrally located with ease of access to I-17, the airport, NAU & CCC.

**Not ideal for pets, as there is no fenced yard. Pets upon approval by owner only!!
*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com

Independence Capital Property Management
1016 W University Ave #222, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Phone: +1 928-923-6868

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

(RLNE5902415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 E. Sterling Lane have any available units?
1100 E. Sterling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagstaff, AZ.
What amenities does 1100 E. Sterling Lane have?
Some of 1100 E. Sterling Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 E. Sterling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1100 E. Sterling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 E. Sterling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1100 E. Sterling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1100 E. Sterling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1100 E. Sterling Lane offers parking.
Does 1100 E. Sterling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 E. Sterling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 E. Sterling Lane have a pool?
No, 1100 E. Sterling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1100 E. Sterling Lane have accessible units?
No, 1100 E. Sterling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 E. Sterling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 E. Sterling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 E. Sterling Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 E. Sterling Lane has units with air conditioning.
