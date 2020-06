14723 N. 124th Ave

Amenities

WELL MAINTAINED 4 BED 2 BATH HOME BACKS TO PARK - WELL MAINTAINED SINGLE STORY SPLIT FLOORPLAN IN RANCHO EL MIRAGE WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH. OPEN AND AIRY WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, TWO TONE NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT, 20 IN PORCELAIN TILE IN KITCHEN AND DINING AREA AND NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH THE REST OF THE HOME (NO CARPET). LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, DINING AREA AND FRIDGE, MICRO, DISHWASHER AND SMOOTHTOP RANGE INCL OPENING TO LARGE GREAT ROOM WTH NEW VERTICAL BLINDS. BUILT IN COMPUTER NOOK IN HALLWAY AND NICE SIZED SECONDARY BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB/SHOWER AND EXTEND VANITY WITH WALK IN CLOSET. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH SHELVING. COVERED REAR PATIO WITH EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK. HOME BACKS TO PARK. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND PARKS. OWNER MAY CONSIDER ONE SMALL PET. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE AT MOVE IN. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 3% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY



(RLNE4707003)