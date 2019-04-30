All apartments in El Mirage
14011 N 130TH Avenue

14011 North 130th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14011 North 130th Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly updated and ready for new tenants! Pool home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus new paint & carpet. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area with refrigerator and smooth top range. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks in master bath. Upstairs loft can be used for a variety of purposes. Pool service is included in rent. Application must be completed in it's entirety. Also need last 2 pay stubs & copy of applicants drivers license. All applicants over 18 must complete an application & submit all supporting documents. Pets require landlord approval - limit of 1 pet no larger than 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14011 N 130TH Avenue have any available units?
14011 N 130TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 14011 N 130TH Avenue have?
Some of 14011 N 130TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14011 N 130TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14011 N 130TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14011 N 130TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14011 N 130TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14011 N 130TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14011 N 130TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 14011 N 130TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14011 N 130TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14011 N 130TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14011 N 130TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 14011 N 130TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14011 N 130TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14011 N 130TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14011 N 130TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
