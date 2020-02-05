All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:51 PM

13817 North El Frio Street

13817 El Frio Street · No Longer Available
Location

13817 El Frio Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED! Check out this Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home off of Thunderbird Rd. & Grand Ave. NO HOA! Featuring 977 sq. ft., RV Parking, HUGE LOT and HUGE Private Backyard! Newer window coverings, fixtures, and much more! Fresh two tone interior paint! This home won't last long!!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,343.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13817 North El Frio Street have any available units?
13817 North El Frio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13817 North El Frio Street have?
Some of 13817 North El Frio Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13817 North El Frio Street currently offering any rent specials?
13817 North El Frio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13817 North El Frio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13817 North El Frio Street is pet friendly.
Does 13817 North El Frio Street offer parking?
Yes, 13817 North El Frio Street offers parking.
Does 13817 North El Frio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13817 North El Frio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13817 North El Frio Street have a pool?
No, 13817 North El Frio Street does not have a pool.
Does 13817 North El Frio Street have accessible units?
No, 13817 North El Frio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13817 North El Frio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13817 North El Frio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
