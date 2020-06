Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath (front house on the South side of property only) home totally renovated inside, fridge is included, come and enjoy the rejuvenated city of El Mirage, easy access to Grand Ave and close to 101, 303 freeways, close to schools and major shopping centers, right next to prestigious city of Surprise.