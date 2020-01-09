13017 West Crocus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This two-level home has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a swimming pool and a two-car garage. Updated flooring throughout, the kitchen has SS appliances and Quartz countertops. All bedrooms are upstairs, the large master bedroom features a walk-in closet, bathtub and separate shower. Pool service included. The location is near a community park with easy access to Grand Ave. This property is within the vicinity of Luke Air Force Base as defined by ARS 28-8461 a map is available at https://www.luke.af.mil/Portals/58/Documents/Flight%20Path%20Lines.pdf?ver=2016-03-07-112737-967.

Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.