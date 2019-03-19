All apartments in El Mirage
12940 N B St
12940 N B St

12940 N B St
Location

12940 N B St, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This is a great, spacious home, located in the heart of Arizona Brisas neighborhood. Inside you will find new paint, a great open floor plan down stairs, oversized pantry, and all new tile flooring. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom is very spacious with a large bathroom that includes a dual sink, separate shower and tub, and an extensive walk-in closet. This home includes a lot of privacy from all areas. Also, it is within walking distance to the neighborhood park. You must see it to appreciate it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

