12913 W CHERRY HILLS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Feel free to stop by anytime on 4-10-19 from 3-6 to view home. Charming Rental Home with huge backyard and close to everything! Soaring ceilings, crisp interior palette, tile floor, ceiling fans, and window blinds. Plush neutral carpet in all the right places. Arcadia Doors to patio from eat-in kitchen with white appliances, and wood cabinetry. Master suite with his/hers closets and private en suite. Backyard boasts patio and lush green landscape. Perfect for get togethers. Close to Shopping, Dining, Playground, & Schools.