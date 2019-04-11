All apartments in El Mirage
12913 W CHERRY HILLS Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:04 PM

12913 W CHERRY HILLS Drive

12913 West Cherry Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12913 West Cherry Hills Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Feel free to stop by anytime on 4-10-19 from 3-6 to view home. Charming Rental Home with huge backyard and close to everything! Soaring ceilings, crisp interior palette, tile floor, ceiling fans, and window blinds. Plush neutral carpet in all the right places. Arcadia Doors to patio from eat-in kitchen with white appliances, and wood cabinetry. Master suite with his/hers closets and private en suite. Backyard boasts patio and lush green landscape. Perfect for get togethers. Close to Shopping, Dining, Playground, & Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

