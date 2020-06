Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2191 SqFt, Tile Flooring - This property should be available for occupancy by May 1st, 2019. Landlord approval required for pets. No aggressive breed pets. Pet rent is $25/mo for first pet plus $10/pet for each additional pet. 24-month minimum lease term.



(RLNE3403149)