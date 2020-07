Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Designer touches abound in this incredible property. Enjoy more than 1,600 square feet of incredible living space in this Two-Story home that features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Notice the gleaming tile floors throughout. The kitchen offers spacious cabinet storage and recent appliances. Extra storage throughout the home and attached 2 car garage to top it all off!