12730 W. Soledad St.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing Open Floor Plan Rental ~ 4 Beds/ 2 Baths - Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text



Amazing home with a large open floor plan and vaulted ceilings makes it feel very open & airy. Kitchen has upgraded oak cabinets, counter tops, built-in micro and an island with extra seating. Family room, dining area and kitchen all have tile making for easy cleanup and maintenance. The covered patio in back will be great for entertaining family and friends. Call to see it today.



Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text



(RLNE5269822)