Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

12730 W. Soledad St.

12730 West Soledad Street · No Longer Available
Location

12730 West Soledad Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing Open Floor Plan Rental ~ 4 Beds/ 2 Baths - Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text

Amazing home with a large open floor plan and vaulted ceilings makes it feel very open & airy. Kitchen has upgraded oak cabinets, counter tops, built-in micro and an island with extra seating. Family room, dining area and kitchen all have tile making for easy cleanup and maintenance. The covered patio in back will be great for entertaining family and friends. Call to see it today.

Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text

(RLNE5269822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12730 W. Soledad St. have any available units?
12730 W. Soledad St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12730 W. Soledad St. have?
Some of 12730 W. Soledad St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12730 W. Soledad St. currently offering any rent specials?
12730 W. Soledad St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12730 W. Soledad St. pet-friendly?
No, 12730 W. Soledad St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12730 W. Soledad St. offer parking?
No, 12730 W. Soledad St. does not offer parking.
Does 12730 W. Soledad St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12730 W. Soledad St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12730 W. Soledad St. have a pool?
No, 12730 W. Soledad St. does not have a pool.
Does 12730 W. Soledad St. have accessible units?
No, 12730 W. Soledad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12730 W. Soledad St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12730 W. Soledad St. has units with dishwashers.
