12722 North 130th Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Dysart Cactus
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking For A Great Rental*Home Shows Pride Of Ownership*Lots Of Upgrades*New Interior Paint & New Marble Tile Throughout Wow Incredibly Beautiful*New Kitchen Faucet*Blinds & Window Coverings Throughout*Large Eat-In Kitchen With Center Island*Stainless Appliances*Refrigerator Included*Interior Garage Painted With Epoxy Floors*Great Room Floor Plan*Nice Size Covered Patio*Desert Landscaping In Backyard*Washer and Dryer Included*You Will Fall In Love With This Adorable Home*MOVE-IN READY*HURRY WILL GO FAST!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12722 N 130TH Lane have any available units?
12722 N 130TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12722 N 130TH Lane have?
Some of 12722 N 130TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12722 N 130TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12722 N 130TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.