All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12722 N 130TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12722 N 130TH Lane
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

12722 N 130TH Lane

12722 North 130th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12722 North 130th Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking For A Great Rental*Home Shows Pride Of Ownership*Lots Of Upgrades*New Interior Paint & New Marble Tile Throughout Wow Incredibly Beautiful*New Kitchen Faucet*Blinds & Window Coverings Throughout*Large Eat-In Kitchen With Center Island*Stainless Appliances*Refrigerator Included*Interior Garage Painted With Epoxy Floors*Great Room Floor Plan*Nice Size Covered Patio*Desert Landscaping In Backyard*Washer and Dryer Included*You Will Fall In Love With This Adorable Home*MOVE-IN READY*HURRY WILL GO FAST!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12722 N 130TH Lane have any available units?
12722 N 130TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12722 N 130TH Lane have?
Some of 12722 N 130TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12722 N 130TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12722 N 130TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12722 N 130TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12722 N 130TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12722 N 130TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12722 N 130TH Lane offers parking.
Does 12722 N 130TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12722 N 130TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12722 N 130TH Lane have a pool?
No, 12722 N 130TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12722 N 130TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 12722 N 130TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12722 N 130TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12722 N 130TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College