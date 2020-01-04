12722 N 130TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking For A Great Rental*Home Shows Pride Of Ownership*Lots Of Upgrades*New Interior Paint & New Marble Tile Throughout Wow Incredibly Beautiful*New Kitchen Faucet*Blinds & Window Coverings Throughout*Large Eat-In Kitchen With Center Island*Stainless Appliances*Refrigerator Included*Interior Garage Painted With Epoxy Floors*Great Room Floor Plan*Nice Size Covered Patio*Desert Landscaping In Backyard*Washer and Dryer Included*You Will Fall In Love With This Adorable Home*MOVE-IN READY*HURRY WILL GO FAST!!!!