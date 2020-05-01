12621 W CORRINE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Parque Verde. Home features a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Eat in kitchen offers a gas stove, built in microwave along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Family room right off kitchen with built in entertainment center and carpeting expanding throughout. Beautiful saltillo tile in all major traffic areas, Master bedroom with dual closets and full bath. Home also features a large backyard. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1430.00 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*** No Housing Vouchers***No Cats***WE OFFER RENT TO OWN!!!