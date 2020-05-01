All apartments in El Mirage
12621 W CORRINE Drive

12621 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12621 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Parque Verde. Home features a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Eat in kitchen offers a gas stove, built in microwave along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Family room right off kitchen with built in entertainment center and carpeting expanding throughout. Beautiful saltillo tile in all major traffic areas, Master bedroom with dual closets and full bath. Home also features a large backyard. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1430.00 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*** No Housing Vouchers***No Cats***WE OFFER RENT TO OWN!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12621 W CORRINE Drive have any available units?
12621 W CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12621 W CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 12621 W CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12621 W CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12621 W CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12621 W CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12621 W CORRINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12621 W CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12621 W CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 12621 W CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12621 W CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12621 W CORRINE Drive have a pool?
No, 12621 W CORRINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12621 W CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12621 W CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12621 W CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12621 W CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
