12618 W MYER Lane.

Amenities

Clean rental in El Mirage! Upgraded 16 inch tile throughout traffic areas - Spacious kitchen with a huge breakfast bar, island, built-in microwave, pantry & gas cooktop - French door entrance to a large den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom - Large master suite with bay window, his/hers closets and full bath - Ceiling fans - Wired for surround sound and security system - Fully landscaped private backyard with full-length covered patio - Custom garage cabinets - Water softener - North/South exposure and much more...