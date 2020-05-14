All apartments in El Mirage
12618 W MYER Lane.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

12618 W MYER Lane

12618 West Myer Lane · No Longer Available
El Mirage
Cheap Places
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

12618 West Myer Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean rental in El Mirage! Upgraded 16 inch tile throughout traffic areas - Spacious kitchen with a huge breakfast bar, island, built-in microwave, pantry & gas cooktop - French door entrance to a large den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom - Large master suite with bay window, his/hers closets and full bath - Ceiling fans - Wired for surround sound and security system - Fully landscaped private backyard with full-length covered patio - Custom garage cabinets - Water softener - North/South exposure and much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12618 W MYER Lane have any available units?
12618 W MYER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12618 W MYER Lane have?
Some of 12618 W MYER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12618 W MYER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12618 W MYER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12618 W MYER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12618 W MYER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12618 W MYER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12618 W MYER Lane offers parking.
Does 12618 W MYER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12618 W MYER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12618 W MYER Lane have a pool?
No, 12618 W MYER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12618 W MYER Lane have accessible units?
No, 12618 W MYER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12618 W MYER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12618 W MYER Lane has units with dishwashers.

