Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Great Family Home. Home offers formal living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with Island that opens to kitchen nook and large family room, half bathroom and downstairs laundry room. All bedrooms plus a good size loft and desk area are upstairs. Low maintenance front and backyard. Backyard offers a cover patio for your enjoyment. Close to everything, schools, churches, shopping and much more. **Renter's Insurance is Required**