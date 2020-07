Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly Painted and BRAND NEW CARPET in this 2 Story four bedroom, two bath and two car garage home. NO HOA. Master bedroom on the main floor. Big Loft comes complete with entertainment niche wall. Washer/Dryer included. Good location for Luke Air Force Base, Surprise Sports Stadium, Glendale Sports Complex, Loop 101 and US-60 Grand Ave.