All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12510 West Mandalay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12510 West Mandalay Lane
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:35 PM

12510 West Mandalay Lane

12510 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12510 West Mandalay Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3.0 % monthly city tax. This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12510 West Mandalay Lane have any available units?
12510 West Mandalay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12510 West Mandalay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12510 West Mandalay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12510 West Mandalay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12510 West Mandalay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12510 West Mandalay Lane offer parking?
No, 12510 West Mandalay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12510 West Mandalay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12510 West Mandalay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12510 West Mandalay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12510 West Mandalay Lane has a pool.
Does 12510 West Mandalay Lane have accessible units?
No, 12510 West Mandalay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12510 West Mandalay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12510 West Mandalay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12510 West Mandalay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12510 West Mandalay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College