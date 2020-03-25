All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:16 PM

14916 North 125th Lane

14916 North 125th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14916 North 125th Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14916 North 125th Lane have any available units?
14916 North 125th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 14916 North 125th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14916 North 125th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14916 North 125th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14916 North 125th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14916 North 125th Lane offer parking?
No, 14916 North 125th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14916 North 125th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14916 North 125th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14916 North 125th Lane have a pool?
No, 14916 North 125th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14916 North 125th Lane have accessible units?
No, 14916 North 125th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14916 North 125th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14916 North 125th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14916 North 125th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14916 North 125th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
