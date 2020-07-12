/
apartments with pool
140 Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ with pool
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
Canyon Ridge Estates
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5082 sqft
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms.
Red Dog Ranch
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
Arissona at Rockaway Valley
6200 E Cielo Run N
6200 East Cielo Run North, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3226 sqft
Come, experiece desert living at its finest in this private, secluded Hacienda Retreat freshly renovated using only the finest materials created by local artisans.
37801 N CAVE CREEK Road
37801 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Jan - April $2400, May - October $1500 Nov - $2000, Dec - $2400Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home rental in old town of Cave Creek, minutes from Carefree. Home fully remodeled and nicely appointed with great mountain views.
36879 N 38TH Street
36879 North 38th Street, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
3746 sqft
Entertainers' dream home with huge views! Chef's kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 grills, many interior and exterior group dining spaces. Master on main with walk-through shower to sauna and hot tub in private back patio.
6114 E EGRET Street
6114 East Egret Street, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,600
2745 sqft
Fully furnished home with mountain views, walking distance to Cave Creek's Frontier Town. This beautiful home is 2745 sq ft with a spacious, open floor plan and contains 4BR, 3BA, and a two car garage.
6945 E STEVENS Road
6945 East Stevens Road, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3583 sqft
Amazing Views and Privacy - Fully furnished rental with linens and dishes - This Beautiful custom home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. with amazing views of Black Mountain inside and out.
5438 E YOLANTHA Street
5438 East Yolantha Street, Cave Creek, AZ
8 Bedrooms
$7,900
6720 sqft
Owner is an active Arizona Real Estate agent
Results within 1 mile of Cave Creek
Carefree Foothills
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4192 sqft
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.
Carefree Sentinel Rock Estates
5910 E SENTINEL ROCK Road
5910 East Sentinel Rock Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
3387 sqft
A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and nestled into Black Mtn. Captivating desert, mountain and city light views. Enter through the steel & glass pivot door to modern luxury.
Carefree Arizona
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.
Dove Valley Ranch
33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011
33575 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1315 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Black Mountain Parkway and Rancho Paloma Drive Bedrooms: 2 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,702 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No
Terravita
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane
5940 East Bramble Berry Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2168 sqft
Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design.
A-M Ranch
4422 E Coyote Wash Drive
4422 East Coyote Wash Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2132 sqft
Beautiful single family rental in desirable Dove Valley Ranch. Backs to sweeping mountain views and Dove Valley golf course. FULLY FURNISHED. Great backyard w pool, spa, and water feature.
Dove Valley Ranch
4320 E DESERT SKY Court
4320 East Desert Sky Court, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2412 sqft
With all tile downstairs, you will fall in love with this spacious home! The living room and dining room easily transitions to the open family room & gorgeous kitchen which is appointed with granite counters, stainless appliances & plenty of counter
Terravita
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.
Dove Valley Ranch
33550 N DOVE LAKES Drive
33550 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1383 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo in a great location.
Results within 5 miles of Cave Creek
Legend Trail
34446 N 99TH Way
34446 North 99th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3404 sqft
Immaculate 4 bed 4.5 bath. Professionally decorated by Robb & Stucky. Semi-custom home. Heated salt water pool/spa. Views of Legend Trail golf course.
Legend Trail
9327 E WHITEWING Drive
9327 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1765 sqft
Beautiful former model home located on Legend Trail golf course. This home is beautifully decorated, and has a private pool and spa, firepit, great mountain views. Use of community facilities with heated pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis courts.
