5916 E HIGHLAND Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This 6bdrm/5.5ba estate is the perfect home for the entire family, as a primary residence, vacation home, or second home to enjoy desert mountain living, in a private setting! The main house features 3 bedrooms plus a den/loft and 2 1/2 upgraded baths with a chef's dream kitchen. Enjoy the north facing mountain views and star filled nights in front of a fire on the large upper deck. The walk-out basement has everything - 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, full kitchen, great room, media room, game room. Tastefully appointed and attached, the 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house boasts a open kitchen, great room and inside laundry. Set on 2.60 acres with spectacular mountain views. If you are looking for a Horse Property, Car Collector or an Artist Retreat, you have found it so look no more! HORSES ALLOWED