Cave Creek, AZ
5916 E HIGHLAND Road
5916 E HIGHLAND Road

5916 East Highland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5916 East Highland Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This 6bdrm/5.5ba estate is the perfect home for the entire family, as a primary residence, vacation home, or second home to enjoy desert mountain living, in a private setting! The main house features 3 bedrooms plus a den/loft and 2 1/2 upgraded baths with a chef's dream kitchen. Enjoy the north facing mountain views and star filled nights in front of a fire on the large upper deck. The walk-out basement has everything - 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, full kitchen, great room, media room, game room. Tastefully appointed and attached, the 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house boasts a open kitchen, great room and inside laundry. Set on 2.60 acres with spectacular mountain views. If you are looking for a Horse Property, Car Collector or an Artist Retreat, you have found it so look no more! HORSES ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road have any available units?
5916 E HIGHLAND Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road have?
Some of 5916 E HIGHLAND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 E HIGHLAND Road currently offering any rent specials?
5916 E HIGHLAND Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 E HIGHLAND Road pet-friendly?
No, 5916 E HIGHLAND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road offer parking?
Yes, 5916 E HIGHLAND Road offers parking.
Does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 E HIGHLAND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road have a pool?
No, 5916 E HIGHLAND Road does not have a pool.
Does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road have accessible units?
No, 5916 E HIGHLAND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 E HIGHLAND Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 E HIGHLAND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 E HIGHLAND Road does not have units with air conditioning.
