7438 E HUM Road

Beautiful, fully furnished townhouse rental in the center of Carefree. Minutes from restaurants, shops, and weekend events in Carefree and Cave Creek. Close to spectacular golf courses, hiking and biking. 55+ community has pool, spa, sports court, firepit. Completely remodeled in 2015 has open floor plan, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring. 2 large bedrooms. Master has king size bed, 2 queen beds in 2nd bedroom. TV's in both bedrooms plus living area. Designer touches throughout. Patio has BBQ, outdoor table and seating. Direct access to community pool from back patio. Rental includes all furnishings, linen, towels, dishes, cookware, kitchen utensils. No smoking No pets. $3500 per month December through April. $2500 per month May through November and/or 6 months or more