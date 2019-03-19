All apartments in Carefree
7438 E HUM Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7438 E HUM Road

7438 E Hum Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7438 E Hum Rd, Carefree, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful, fully furnished townhouse rental in the center of Carefree. Minutes from restaurants, shops, and weekend events in Carefree and Cave Creek. Close to spectacular golf courses, hiking and biking. 55+ community has pool, spa, sports court, firepit. Completely remodeled in 2015 has open floor plan, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring. 2 large bedrooms. Master has king size bed, 2 queen beds in 2nd bedroom. TV's in both bedrooms plus living area. Designer touches throughout. Patio has BBQ, outdoor table and seating. Direct access to community pool from back patio. Rental includes all furnishings, linen, towels, dishes, cookware, kitchen utensils. No smoking No pets. $3500 per month December through April. $2500 per month May through November and/or 6 months or more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7438 E HUM Road have any available units?
7438 E HUM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carefree, AZ.
What amenities does 7438 E HUM Road have?
Some of 7438 E HUM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7438 E HUM Road currently offering any rent specials?
7438 E HUM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7438 E HUM Road pet-friendly?
No, 7438 E HUM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 7438 E HUM Road offer parking?
Yes, 7438 E HUM Road offers parking.
Does 7438 E HUM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7438 E HUM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7438 E HUM Road have a pool?
Yes, 7438 E HUM Road has a pool.
Does 7438 E HUM Road have accessible units?
No, 7438 E HUM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7438 E HUM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7438 E HUM Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7438 E HUM Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7438 E HUM Road does not have units with air conditioning.
