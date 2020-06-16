All apartments in Bullhead City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

863 Brill Drive

863 Brill Dr · (928) 542-6625
Location

863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Holiday Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 863 Brill Drive · Avail. Oct 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ. Close to shopping, restaurants, Colorado River, Laughlin, NV casinos and Lake Mohave. Don't want to miss out on making this home your winter vacation destination!!!

Monthly Rent: $1250
Security Deposit: $1250
Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150
Non Refundable Pet Fee: $200

Utility Cap: $100

NON SMOKING
NO GARAGE ACCESS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5177263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Brill Drive have any available units?
863 Brill Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
Is 863 Brill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
863 Brill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Brill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 Brill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 863 Brill Drive offer parking?
No, 863 Brill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 863 Brill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Brill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Brill Drive have a pool?
No, 863 Brill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 863 Brill Drive have accessible units?
No, 863 Brill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Brill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Brill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 863 Brill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 Brill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
