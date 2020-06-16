Amenities

pet friendly furnished

863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ. Close to shopping, restaurants, Colorado River, Laughlin, NV casinos and Lake Mohave. Don't want to miss out on making this home your winter vacation destination!!!



Monthly Rent: $1250

Security Deposit: $1250

Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150

Non Refundable Pet Fee: $200



Utility Cap: $100



NON SMOKING

NO GARAGE ACCESS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5177263)