1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020



Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath located in Laguna Nueva in Bullhead City, AZ Gated community offers all the river amenities you have been looking for. Private marina with boat launch, large dock for easy tie up. Community pool and spa with clubhouse makes for a great gathering place for friends and neighbors. Unit is top level allowing for great views of the Marina and River from Master Bedroom.



Available for Month-to-Month or extended stay through the dates June 2020 - October 2020



Monthly Rent: $1800

Security Deposit: $1800

Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $200

Non Refundable Pet Fee: $200



NON SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



