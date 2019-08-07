All apartments in Buckeye
65 N 224TH Lane

65 North 224th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

65 North 224th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice quiet family neighborhood!!! Tile floors, maple cabinets,fans in all rooms.Covered cemented patio for BBQ'ing.HUGE entertainment loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. so you don't have to haul clothing and bedding down the stairs Master suite downstairs. Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2005 in the Sundance Golf Community**2 car garage, tile roof, huge 19 x 15 loft/game room for relaxing**Master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor with other bedrooms all upstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 N 224TH Lane have any available units?
65 N 224TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 N 224TH Lane have?
Some of 65 N 224TH Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 N 224TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
65 N 224TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 N 224TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 65 N 224TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 65 N 224TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 65 N 224TH Lane offers parking.
Does 65 N 224TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 N 224TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 N 224TH Lane have a pool?
No, 65 N 224TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 65 N 224TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 65 N 224TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 65 N 224TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 N 224TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
