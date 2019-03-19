All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

54 N 194th Ln

54 North 194th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

54 North 194th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Vista de Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
Building a new construction home and need a **SHORT TERM, UNFURNISHED RENTAL? ** (Available for move-in NOW! Lease will be until May 31st, 2019)

Spotless 3 bed 2 bath *PLUS DEN* with 2 car garage. Private *POOL* with regular service included! Low maintenance landscaping. Brand new stainless appliances included including Washer/Dryer. Upgraded 16'' tile in all the right places. His/her walk-in master closets & bathroom vanities. Carpet in like-new condition. Fresh coat of neutral, earth-tone paint throughout. Close to shopping, entertainment, schools, restaurants and the i-10 Freeway. (Tenant to pay a Non-Refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with total move-in funds)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 N 194th Ln have any available units?
54 N 194th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 N 194th Ln have?
Some of 54 N 194th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 N 194th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
54 N 194th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 N 194th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 54 N 194th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 54 N 194th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 54 N 194th Ln does offer parking.
Does 54 N 194th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 N 194th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 N 194th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 54 N 194th Ln has a pool.
Does 54 N 194th Ln have accessible units?
No, 54 N 194th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 54 N 194th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 N 194th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
