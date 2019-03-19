30247 W PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW HOME! This great 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 Car Garage home located in highly desirable Tartesso Community is ready to move in. This never lived-in home showcases all of the great amenities of a DR Horton home. Located across from the Community Park and Greenbelt, you will love the views and close proximity to great family events. In addition, you will enjoy the stainless steel appliances, gas range, mahogany cabinets, granite countertops, open floor plan layout, lots of windows for natural light, new blinds in all rooms, neutral paint colors, brand new carpet, and super clean condition of the home. Incredible back patio. The backyard is finished and requires very low maintenance. Close to schools and exit to highway. You will be impressed!