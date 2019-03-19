All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
30247 W PINCHOT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30247 W PINCHOT Avenue

30247 West Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30247 West Pinchot Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME! This great 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 Car Garage home located in highly desirable Tartesso Community is ready to move in. This never lived-in home showcases all of the great amenities of a DR Horton home. Located across from the Community Park and Greenbelt, you will love the views and close proximity to great family events. In addition, you will enjoy the stainless steel appliances, gas range, mahogany cabinets, granite countertops, open floor plan layout, lots of windows for natural light, new blinds in all rooms, neutral paint colors, brand new carpet, and super clean condition of the home. Incredible back patio. The backyard is finished and requires very low maintenance. Close to schools and exit to highway. You will be impressed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
30247 W PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30247 W PINCHOT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue offers parking.
Does 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
No, 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30247 W PINCHOT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College