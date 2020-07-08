30197 West Verde Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LGGC6qxq1CN



Located Near Sun Valley Pkwy and Thomas Rd. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the bright, clean with low maintenance landscaping. Spilt floor plan with two bedrooms to the front and master in the back. Kitchen has a large island, perfect for barstool seating. Dining room area also compliments the kitchen. Cozy, carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Tile in all the other places. Laundry room is located to the center of the home and has large pantry shelves for storage. Master bathroom has linen shelves separate from the walk in closet. Desert landscape in front and back make this home complete. Take a self tour today!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.