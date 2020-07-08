All apartments in Buckeye
30197 West Verde Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:45 AM

30197 West Verde Lane

30197 West Verde Lane · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30197 West Verde Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LGGC6qxq1CN

Located Near Sun Valley Pkwy and Thomas Rd. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the bright, clean with low maintenance landscaping. Spilt floor plan with two bedrooms to the front and master in the back. Kitchen has a large island, perfect for barstool seating. Dining room area also compliments the kitchen. Cozy, carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Tile in all the other places. Laundry room is located to the center of the home and has large pantry shelves for storage. Master bathroom has linen shelves separate from the walk in closet. Desert landscape in front and back make this home complete. Take a self tour today!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30197 West Verde Lane have any available units?
30197 West Verde Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30197 West Verde Lane have?
Some of 30197 West Verde Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30197 West Verde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30197 West Verde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30197 West Verde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 30197 West Verde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 30197 West Verde Lane offer parking?
No, 30197 West Verde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 30197 West Verde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30197 West Verde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30197 West Verde Lane have a pool?
No, 30197 West Verde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 30197 West Verde Lane have accessible units?
No, 30197 West Verde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30197 West Verde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 30197 West Verde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
