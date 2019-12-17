29780 W. Whitton Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool

Beautiful spacious single level home with 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 bath. Open kitchen area offers modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, cherry wood cabinets, and tile thru out. Covered patio, and a refreshing private pool to keep cool this summer (pool service included)! Pets considered with owner's prior approval and applicable pet deposits. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.