Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

29780 W. Whitton Ave.

29780 West Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29780 West Whitton Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious single level home with 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 bath. Open kitchen area offers modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, cherry wood cabinets, and tile thru out. Covered patio, and a refreshing private pool to keep cool this summer (pool service included)! Pets considered with owner's prior approval and applicable pet deposits. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29780 W. Whitton Ave. have any available units?
29780 W. Whitton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 29780 W. Whitton Ave. have?
Some of 29780 W. Whitton Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29780 W. Whitton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
29780 W. Whitton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29780 W. Whitton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 29780 W. Whitton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 29780 W. Whitton Ave. offer parking?
No, 29780 W. Whitton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 29780 W. Whitton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29780 W. Whitton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29780 W. Whitton Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 29780 W. Whitton Ave. has a pool.
Does 29780 W. Whitton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 29780 W. Whitton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 29780 W. Whitton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 29780 W. Whitton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

