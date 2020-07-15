All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM

29412 W WELDON Avenue

29412 West Weldon Avenue · (602) 647-9151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29412 West Weldon Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2094 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Welcome home to this never been lived in beauty. This single story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large great room, dining area and kitchen. Granite kitchen counters with lots of storage, wood look tile floors that have been extended into the great room and hallways. Oversized sliding door leads to the backyard and covered patio. This home backs up to common area giving you privacy to enjoy your spacious outside entertaining area. 2094 sq feet! Owner looking for 12 plus months lease. OAC Tartesso subdivision includes schools, ballfields, tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29412 W WELDON Avenue have any available units?
29412 W WELDON Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 29412 W WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 29412 W WELDON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29412 W WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29412 W WELDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29412 W WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29412 W WELDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 29412 W WELDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29412 W WELDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 29412 W WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29412 W WELDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29412 W WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 29412 W WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29412 W WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29412 W WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29412 W WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29412 W WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
