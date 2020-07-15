29412 W WELDON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Welcome home to this never been lived in beauty. This single story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large great room, dining area and kitchen. Granite kitchen counters with lots of storage, wood look tile floors that have been extended into the great room and hallways. Oversized sliding door leads to the backyard and covered patio. This home backs up to common area giving you privacy to enjoy your spacious outside entertaining area. 2094 sq feet! Owner looking for 12 plus months lease. OAC Tartesso subdivision includes schools, ballfields, tennis courts!