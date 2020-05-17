27057 W TONOPAH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely STUNNING Jamboree model withe SOLAR, for electric savings, and New HVAC unit. The home has many features for your enjoyment. 2 bedroom 2 baths Den/Office formal dining in Great room and a Large eat-in Kitchen with Granite countertops upgraded cabinets with roll out shelving stainless steel appliances. Plantation Shutters throughout. 20'' tile set on the diagonal. Design paint throughout. Includes top of the line washer dryer and refrigerator. Master Bed has a large bay window, dual vanities and large walk in closet. Outside, the landscaping is an A-1 dream set up, Large patio with pavers out to the built in water feature, mature landscaping w/lighting, and block wall fence. Walled Ct yard w/pavers/astro turf . Garage is extended to 27' for golf carts, long trucks or extra stora