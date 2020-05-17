All apartments in Buckeye
27057 W TONOPAH Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

27057 W TONOPAH Drive

27057 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27057 West Tonopah Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Sun City Festival

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely STUNNING Jamboree model withe SOLAR, for electric savings, and New HVAC unit. The home has many features for your enjoyment. 2 bedroom 2 baths Den/Office formal dining in Great room and a Large eat-in Kitchen with Granite countertops upgraded cabinets with roll out shelving stainless steel appliances. Plantation Shutters throughout. 20'' tile set on the diagonal. Design paint throughout. Includes top of the line washer dryer and refrigerator. Master Bed has a large bay window, dual vanities and large walk in closet. Outside, the landscaping is an A-1 dream set up, Large patio with pavers out to the built in water feature, mature landscaping w/lighting, and block wall fence. Walled Ct yard w/pavers/astro turf . Garage is extended to 27' for golf carts, long trucks or extra stora

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27057 W TONOPAH Drive have any available units?
27057 W TONOPAH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 27057 W TONOPAH Drive have?
Some of 27057 W TONOPAH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27057 W TONOPAH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27057 W TONOPAH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27057 W TONOPAH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27057 W TONOPAH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 27057 W TONOPAH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27057 W TONOPAH Drive offers parking.
Does 27057 W TONOPAH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27057 W TONOPAH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27057 W TONOPAH Drive have a pool?
No, 27057 W TONOPAH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27057 W TONOPAH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27057 W TONOPAH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27057 W TONOPAH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27057 W TONOPAH Drive has units with dishwashers.

