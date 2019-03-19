All apartments in Buckeye
25555 W Globe Ave
25555 W Globe Ave

25555 West Globe Avenue · No Longer Available
25555 West Globe Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom/2 bath, single level home with a covered patio and beautiful Pebble Tech pool- great for summer outdoor entertainment. Very open split floor plan with tile and wood flooring in all the right spots. Carpeted bedrooms and privacy blinds throughout. Entertainment island and breakfast bar. Plenty of closets and storage. This home offers mountain views and a 3rd car detached garage- great for toys and/or storage. Pool service included in rent. Located in the Westpark community with easy access to I-10. Pets considered on case by case basis. Make this home yours today! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Max Noronha, for a showing today at 917-885-2020 or max.noronha@azmoves.com!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

25555 W Globe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Some of 25555 W Globe Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
25555 W Globe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 25555 W Globe Ave is pet friendly.
Yes, 25555 W Globe Ave does offer parking.
No, 25555 W Globe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 25555 W Globe Ave has a pool.
No, 25555 W Globe Ave does not have accessible units.
No, 25555 W Globe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
