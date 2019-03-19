25555 W Globe Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom/2 bath, single level home with a covered patio and beautiful Pebble Tech pool- great for summer outdoor entertainment. Very open split floor plan with tile and wood flooring in all the right spots. Carpeted bedrooms and privacy blinds throughout. Entertainment island and breakfast bar. Plenty of closets and storage. This home offers mountain views and a 3rd car detached garage- great for toys and/or storage. Pool service included in rent. Located in the Westpark community with easy access to I-10. Pets considered on case by case basis. Make this home yours today! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Max Noronha, for a showing today at 917-885-2020 or max.noronha@azmoves.com!!!