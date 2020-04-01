All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

2552 N Riley Road

2552 North Riley Road · No Longer Available
Location

2552 North Riley Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Verrado Rental Close to Heritage School and Heritage Swim Park, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, Split Floor Plan, Up-Graded Kitchen, Single Story, Yard, Clean Ready for you! Verrado Offers Tree Line Streets, Parks, Quality Schools and so much more....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 N Riley Road have any available units?
2552 N Riley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 N Riley Road have?
Some of 2552 N Riley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 N Riley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2552 N Riley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 N Riley Road pet-friendly?
No, 2552 N Riley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 2552 N Riley Road offer parking?
Yes, 2552 N Riley Road offers parking.
Does 2552 N Riley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 N Riley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 N Riley Road have a pool?
Yes, 2552 N Riley Road has a pool.
Does 2552 N Riley Road have accessible units?
No, 2552 N Riley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 N Riley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 N Riley Road has units with dishwashers.
