Verrado Rental Close to Heritage School and Heritage Swim Park, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, Split Floor Plan, Up-Graded Kitchen, Single Story, Yard, Clean Ready for you! Verrado Offers Tree Line Streets, Parks, Quality Schools and so much more....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2552 N Riley Road have any available units?
2552 N Riley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 N Riley Road have?
Some of 2552 N Riley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 N Riley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2552 N Riley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.