All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25220 W LA MONT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25220 W LA MONT Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

25220 W LA MONT Avenue

25220 W La Mont Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25220 W La Mont Ave, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a perfect place to call home. Tile through out, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den. All appliances included. Low maintenance yard, Park is located at the end of the street. Schools are nearby. Come and see it today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25220 W LA MONT Avenue have any available units?
25220 W LA MONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25220 W LA MONT Avenue have?
Some of 25220 W LA MONT Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25220 W LA MONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25220 W LA MONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25220 W LA MONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25220 W LA MONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25220 W LA MONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25220 W LA MONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 25220 W LA MONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25220 W LA MONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25220 W LA MONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 25220 W LA MONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25220 W LA MONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25220 W LA MONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25220 W LA MONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25220 W LA MONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College