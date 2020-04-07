24975 W Dove Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Indeed, a very fine location and friendly neighborhood in Buckeye! Come home to Dove Cove Estates, just north of Miller Manor with two pocket parks you'll appreciate walking to in just a couple of minutes. Enjoy the welcoming open concept of your large living room and kitchen with a dining area and the fun breakfast bar. Granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances with a beautiful, custom tile backsplash. Enjoy the large backyard as well as your covered patio and keep all of your storage conveniently located within your spacious 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included in the laundry/mud-room, accessible from the garage. New ceiling fans are available in your living room as well as the master bedroom. The large tile flooring - also in your two bathrooms and the front bedroom or home office/den - harmoniously complements the beautiful wall coloring as does the quality carpet flooring in your 3 other bedrooms. You'll appreciate the clean, desert landscaping of your beautiful rental home with 1,460 SqFt living area, built in 2004 on 0.126 acres (5,497 SqFt). Welcome Home in Central Buckeye.