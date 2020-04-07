All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 24975 W Dove Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
24975 W Dove Trail
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

24975 W Dove Trail

24975 West Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

24975 West Dove Trail, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Indeed, a very fine location and friendly neighborhood in Buckeye! Come home to Dove Cove Estates, just north of Miller Manor with two pocket parks you'll appreciate walking to in just a couple of minutes. Enjoy the welcoming open concept of your large living room and kitchen with a dining area and the fun breakfast bar. Granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances with a beautiful, custom tile backsplash. Enjoy the large backyard as well as your covered patio and keep all of your storage conveniently located within your spacious 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included in the laundry/mud-room, accessible from the garage. New ceiling fans are available in your living room as well as the master bedroom. The large tile flooring - also in your two bathrooms and the front bedroom or home office/den - harmoniously complements the beautiful wall coloring as does the quality carpet flooring in your 3 other bedrooms. You'll appreciate the clean, desert landscaping of your beautiful rental home with 1,460 SqFt living area, built in 2004 on 0.126 acres (5,497 SqFt). Welcome Home in Central Buckeye.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24975 W Dove Trail have any available units?
24975 W Dove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24975 W Dove Trail have?
Some of 24975 W Dove Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24975 W Dove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
24975 W Dove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24975 W Dove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 24975 W Dove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 24975 W Dove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 24975 W Dove Trail offers parking.
Does 24975 W Dove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24975 W Dove Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24975 W Dove Trail have a pool?
No, 24975 W Dove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 24975 W Dove Trail have accessible units?
No, 24975 W Dove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 24975 W Dove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24975 W Dove Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College