Buckeye, AZ
23772 W Grove St
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

23772 W Grove St

23772 West Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

23772 West Grove Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5bd/2.5bth, newer home, new carpet, covered front porch and back patio, huge private fenced yard, garage! - 5 Bd/2.5 Ba
2200 Sq. Ft.
$1595.00 Mo rent
$1000 security deposit (subject to adjustment with background check results)

house
w/d in unit
attached garage

Brand new inside and out! Modern 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk in closets. Kitchen with breakfast bar and formal eating area, Formal living room and upstairs bonus room.
Two car garage.
Band new appliances.

Quiet upscale neighborhood only 3 minutes off of I-10.

Home just purchased! Pictures are from real estate flyer. Some changes (new appliances) will be apparent when the home is available for viewing.

(RLNE4207029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

