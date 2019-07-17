23772 W Grove St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5bd/2.5bth, newer home, new carpet, covered front porch and back patio, huge private fenced yard, garage! - 5 Bd/2.5 Ba

2200 Sq. Ft.

$1595.00 Mo rent

$1000 security deposit (subject to adjustment with background check results)



house

w/d in unit

attached garage



Brand new inside and out! Modern 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and walk in closets. Kitchen with breakfast bar and formal eating area, Formal living room and upstairs bonus room.

Two car garage.

Band new appliances.



Quiet upscale neighborhood only 3 minutes off of I-10.



Home just purchased! Pictures are from real estate flyer. Some changes (new appliances) will be apparent when the home is available for viewing.



