Last updated June 8 2020

23634 W Tamarisk Avenue

23634 West Tamarisk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23634 West Tamarisk Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,178 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5829593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue have any available units?
23634 W Tamarisk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue have?
Some of 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23634 W Tamarisk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue offers parking.
Does 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue has a pool.
Does 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23634 W Tamarisk Avenue has units with dishwashers.

